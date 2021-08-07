$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 25.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the period.

ADC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 544,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

