$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,417. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

