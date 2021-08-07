Abyss Token Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

