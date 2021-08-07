Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $13.37 million and $14,555.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.00599940 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

