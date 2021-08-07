Alchemy Pay Trading Up 1,517.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1,517.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $279.03 million and $498.35 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,675,545 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

