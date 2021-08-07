Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $135.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00265690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00030847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.22 or 0.02419833 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,673,716,935 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,774,608 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

