Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 664,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

