Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 26.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. 103,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,879. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $967.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

