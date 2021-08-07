Anyswap Trading Up 67.1% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $51.06 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00006165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00150504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.08 or 0.99778675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00800405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

