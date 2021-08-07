apM Coin (APM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.08 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and $175,958.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

