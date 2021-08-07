APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $991,500.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,087,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

