ArdCoin Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $105,139.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00848624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040179 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars.

