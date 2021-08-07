ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.82 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. ARMOR has a market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00133890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00151339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.29 or 1.00061540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.74 or 0.00800257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,242,565 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

