Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

ACBI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 130,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,411. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

