Atlas Protocol Market Cap Achieves $4.09 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $473,051.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.