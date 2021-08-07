Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $9,762.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016370 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 153.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.