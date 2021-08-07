Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,562.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $12.11 million and $111,562.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 19,617,767 coins and its circulating supply is 9,373,414 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.