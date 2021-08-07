Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $520,372.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.26 or 0.00246989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $49.17 million and $520,372.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.