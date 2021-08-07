Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $523,750.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.52 or 0.99777528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00031090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01118994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00323715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00378546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,178,201 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

