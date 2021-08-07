Bitradio Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $67,764.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00190651 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,219,693 coins and its circulating supply is 10,219,688 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

