Bitzeny Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $100,522.15 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00348299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.