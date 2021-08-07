Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and $354,033.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,674,604 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

