CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CareCloud alerts:

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $401,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,990,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.