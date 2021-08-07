Carry (CRE) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Carry has a total market cap of $91.81 million and $19.03 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

