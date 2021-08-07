Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Hits $78.74 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $78.74 million and $741,440.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.72 or 0.99824424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00798618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,076,460 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

