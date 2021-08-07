Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Chromia has a market cap of $141.02 million and approximately $82.92 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

