Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2.42 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00150504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.08 or 0.99778675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00800405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,367,100 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

