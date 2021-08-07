Comparing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.83%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $51.98, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 36.97 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -25.44

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

