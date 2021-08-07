CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,328.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $11,328.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.72 or 0.99824424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00798618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

