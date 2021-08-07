CyberMiles Price Up 28.1% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00347322 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.19 or 0.99679971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00031265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

