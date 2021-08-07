Datarius Credit Reaches Market Cap of $61,590.41 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $61,590.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

