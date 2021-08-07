Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0760 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $356,892.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

