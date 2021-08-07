DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $3.04

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $79.28 million and $294,768.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00133890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00151339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.29 or 1.00061540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.74 or 0.00800257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

