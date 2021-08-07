Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.56 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00009211 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.56 million and $520,552.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00190332 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

