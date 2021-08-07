Digitex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

