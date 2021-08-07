DMM: Governance Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.