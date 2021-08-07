DMScript (DMST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,270.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $141,270.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

