Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Market Cap of $196.90 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $196.90 million and $5.67 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.