Dovu (DOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $18.88 million and $4.99 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dovu is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

