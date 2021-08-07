e-Money (NGM) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $11.23 million and $219,845.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.72 or 0.99824424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00798618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.