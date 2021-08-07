eCash Hits Market Cap of $996.10 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $996.10 million and approximately $38.14 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00151772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.58 or 1.00009416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00801269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,235,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

