Emirex Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $726,104.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $726,104.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

