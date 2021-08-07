Enecuum 24-Hour Volume Tops $264,967.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Enecuum has a market cap of $14.62 million and $264,967.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,759,761 coins and its circulating supply is 190,509,755 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

