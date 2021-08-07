Energycoin Price Up 110.6% Over Last Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 110.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $108,084.11 and approximately $141.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008750 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

