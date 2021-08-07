EpiK Protocol (EPK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and $1.26 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00151772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.58 or 1.00009416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.66 or 0.00801269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars.

