Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.20 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

