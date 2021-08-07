Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 892,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,296. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,149. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

