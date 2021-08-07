Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $485,469.43 and $633.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00847927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.