EUNO Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. EUNO has a market cap of $13.86 million and $7,565.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.01115263 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,279,792,413 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

