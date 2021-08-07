EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.22 million and $2.10 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00851226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

